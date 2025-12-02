On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading Up 12.4% – Here’s Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 and last traded at GBX 216.50. 2,965,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 860,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital lowered On the Beach Group to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 330 to GBX 230 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 280.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 210.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.56. The company has a market capitalization of £321.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current year.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

