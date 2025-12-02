Mattias Bystrom Sells 1,000 Shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Stock

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,373.90. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Veralto Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE VLTO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.81. 2,030,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,267. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $110.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 852.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

