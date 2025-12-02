Anthony O’sullivan Sells 50,000 Shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,075,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,592.17. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 22,321,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,804,794. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMC the metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

