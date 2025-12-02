Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Director Richard Meynard Born Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) Director Richard Meynard Born purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $242,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LUCK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.72. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUCK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,774,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,143,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,785,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucky Strike Entertainment by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 306,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

