William Carroll Murphy Goodwin Sells 5,864 Shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $518,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,280.40. The trade was a 30.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Carroll Murphy Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 11,936 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $1,215,562.24.

On Friday, September 5th, William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $2,900,814.83.

NYSE OKLO traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, hitting $91.73. 10,898,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,336,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -169.88 and a beta of 0.73. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $193.84.

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

