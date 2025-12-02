Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Director Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 492,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,920. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of GNLX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 224,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,396. Genelux Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genelux Corporation will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,778,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,173 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genelux

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.