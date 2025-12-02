Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) vs. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Head to Head Survey

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $35.60 million 1.35 -$20.72 million ($0.18) -4.25 BioLife Solutions $82.25 million 14.85 -$20.18 million ($0.07) -362.43

This table compares Cytosorbents and BioLife Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and BioLife Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 1 1 1 0 2.00 BioLife Solutions 1 0 5 1 2.86

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 601.88%. BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $31.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.98%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than BioLife Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -27.77% -101.14% -24.38% BioLife Solutions -3.20% 0.97% 0.87%

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Cytosorbents on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. The company also develops CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, and removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it develops BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove drugs and chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor Freeze Media that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; bioproduction tools, such as human platelet lysates for cell expansion and CellSeal closed system vials that are used in CGT; and the ThawSTAR line that comprises of a family of automated thawing devices for frozen cell and gene therapies packaged in cryovials and cryobags. The company also provides cryogenic freezer technology for controlled rate freezing and cryogenic storage of biologic materials; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage and transport services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

