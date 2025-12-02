Analyzing Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -5.15% -19.72% -8.81% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $74.15 million 0.80 -$4.12 million ($0.12) -15.83 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Glori Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Glori Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dawson Geophysical and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Glori Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glori Energy is more favorable than Dawson Geophysical.

Summary

Glori Energy beats Dawson Geophysical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas, as well as potash mining industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas. Dawson Geophysical Company is a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

