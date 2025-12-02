Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Down 19.8% – Should You Sell?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.12 and last traded at GBX 20.30. Approximately 73,807,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 749% from the average daily volume of 8,696,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pantheon Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -0.36.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.

