SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) CEO Acquires $31,150.08 in Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell purchased 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $31,150.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,166,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,614.84. This represents a 1.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Frank Martell acquired 28,846 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,749.74.

On Friday, November 21st, Frank Martell bought 56,236 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $80,979.84.

On Thursday, November 20th, Frank Martell bought 93,764 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $137,833.08.

On Monday, September 15th, Frank Martell purchased 50,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Frank Martell purchased 50,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

SMRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 569,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,204. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $324.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 45.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised SmartRent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SmartRent by 33.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after buying an additional 3,915,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,448,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,646,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 721,846 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SmartRent by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,657,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

