CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 2.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $521.00 and last traded at $516.55. Approximately 4,739,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,420,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.13.

The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.89.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total value of $1,077,152.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at $120,246,421.47. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of -434.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

