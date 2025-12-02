Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 498 and last traded at GBX 10.07, with a volume of 27717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.05.

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.12. The firm has a market cap of £6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

