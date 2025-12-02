Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/30/2025 – AbbVie was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2025 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – AbbVie had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $289.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $284.00.

11/4/2025 – AbbVie was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – AbbVie was given a new $256.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

11/3/2025 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $227.00 to $242.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – AbbVie had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $236.00.

10/14/2025 – AbbVie was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2025 – AbbVie had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/11/2025 – AbbVie was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2025 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $284.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – AbbVie was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – AbbVie had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – AbbVie was given a new $251.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/3/2025 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $220.00 to $251.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 496.97%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

