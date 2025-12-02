Insider Selling: Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 365 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $25,254.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $609,217.95. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teresa Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Teresa Briggs sold 364 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $28,897.96.

Docusign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. 2,698,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Research lowered Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 864.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

