Insider Selling: Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 365 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $25,254.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $609,217.95. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Teresa Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 11th, Teresa Briggs sold 364 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $28,897.96.
Docusign Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. 2,698,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Research lowered Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 864.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Docusign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
