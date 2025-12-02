NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

NXG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 58,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,632. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $53.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.