NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%
NXG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 58,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,632. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $53.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
