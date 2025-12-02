Insider Selling: Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) VP Sells 281 Shares of Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $16,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,880. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Zerillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $43,140.00.

PBH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. 611,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

