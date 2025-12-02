Michael Kaseta Sells 1,166 Shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $37,533.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,562.37. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Kaseta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Kaseta sold 11,630 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $272,258.30.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of LQDA traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 1,614,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Liquidia Corporation has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $32.80.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.41. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 176.04% and a negative return on equity of 296.78%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 281.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

