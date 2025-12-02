F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Announces Dividend of $0.22

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2158 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:XFIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.77.

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

