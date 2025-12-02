F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Announces Dividend of $0.22

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2158 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:XFIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.77.
About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF
