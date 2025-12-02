Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $50,505.84 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $50,505.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,694.07. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trimble Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $82.23. 1,105,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Trimble by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Trimble by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

