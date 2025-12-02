System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 192.60 and last traded at GBX 208, with a volume of 216153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of System1 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 232.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £26.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. System1 Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, research analysts predict that System1 Group PLC will post 23.4769111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Willford bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 per share, with a total value of £15,600. Also, insider James Gregory bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 per share, for a total transaction of £19,125. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,572,500. Insiders own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

