Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 2412088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on Silver X Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

The company has a market capitalization of C$189.15 million, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

