Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $267.05 and last traded at $265.33. Approximately 9,136,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,681,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Daiwa America downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.48.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 225.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,877,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,002,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,129,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,869,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,576 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,320,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.