Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.08 and last traded at $189.88. 5,819,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,228,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $236.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,164,061 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.