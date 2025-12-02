Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.10 and last traded at $98.26. 2,716,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,741,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.68.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.28 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $1,364,151.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $18,998. The trade was a 98.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $68,369.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,730.65. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 77.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Roku by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Roku by 253.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $456,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

