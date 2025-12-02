Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $379.79 and last traded at $381.57. Approximately 21,839,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 25,400,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Macquarie started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

