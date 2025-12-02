Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.6460, with a volume of 270848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.67.

Banco Santander Chile Trading Up 1.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 24.74%.The firm had revenue of $581.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander Chile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Banco Santander Chile by 54,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the second quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander Chile during the second quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

