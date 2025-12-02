Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 28,508,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 72,284,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGTI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $2,783,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,589. This represents a 87.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 405,930 shares of company stock worth $9,584,046 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 146.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 403.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 225.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

