BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.7940. Approximately 59,319,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 94,992,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigBear.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 4.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.44.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,792. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

