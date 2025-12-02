GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $609.84 and last traded at $601.7220. 2,883,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,375,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $710.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.64. The company has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 31.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

