Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $294.50 and last traded at $292.3580. 10,696,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 14,331,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

