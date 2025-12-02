SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.22. 21,728,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 44,933,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Northland Securities raised SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.63.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 211.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $823,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 608,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,720. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,765,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,455,332.88. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 787,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,457,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,830,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,759,000 after buying an additional 679,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,951,000 after buying an additional 708,369 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 13.4% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,697,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 672,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

