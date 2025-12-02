AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 8.1% Higher – Here’s Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.86 and last traded at $56.89. 8,776,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 11,983,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ASTS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 8.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 2.46.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.79 per share, for a total transaction of $38,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 784,077 shares in the company, valued at $39,823,270.83. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $192,755. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 225.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

