Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 188,235 shares in the company, valued at $21,968,906.85. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.50. 6,584,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.