Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $760,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,056.65. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SNX stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.53. 495,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $167.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Read Our Latest Report on SNX

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.