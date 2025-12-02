Insider Selling: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells 12,584 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David Morken sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $176,931.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,685.64. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BAND traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 309,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,505. The stock has a market cap of $433.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bandwidth by 183.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 11,281.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price objective on Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

