Loews (NYSE:L) Director Paul Fribourg Sells 1,442 Shares

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Paul Fribourg sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $155,923.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,252. The trade was a 78.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of L traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 733,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,145. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $109.06.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 97,391 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 182.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Loews by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 724,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

