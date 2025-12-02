Insider Selling: Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 290 Shares of Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.06, for a total value of $391,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,368.30. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Joseph Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $379,900.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 580 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.76, for a total value of $785,760.80.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.8%

TDG stock traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,344.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,308. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,310.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,397.49. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth about $10,238,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.