Insider Selling: Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 290 Shares of Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.06, for a total value of $391,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,368.30. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Patrick Joseph Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $379,900.00.
- On Monday, October 27th, Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 580 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.76, for a total value of $785,760.80.
Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.8%
TDG stock traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,344.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,308. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,310.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,397.49. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.
Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth about $10,238,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Transdigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
