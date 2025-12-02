Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells $132,573.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CAO Josh Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $132,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,398.95. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.1%

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,871,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,803. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day moving average is $197.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,269,963 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,290,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,736,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,031,000 after purchasing an additional 505,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,093,262,000 after buying an additional 169,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,528,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,532,902,000 after buying an additional 36,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

