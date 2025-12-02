Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) EVP Arthur Butcher Sells 17,313 Shares

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Arthur Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BSX traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,976,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after buying an additional 713,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,466,320,000 after buying an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,656,131,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

