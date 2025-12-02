Michael Benkowitz Sells 22,500 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.91, for a total value of $10,797,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 24th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.66, for a total value of $10,657,350.00.
  • On Monday, November 17th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total value of $10,584,675.00.
  • On Monday, November 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total transaction of $10,171,575.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total transaction of $9,658,125.00.
  • On Monday, October 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.50, for a total transaction of $9,393,750.00.
  • On Monday, October 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $9,616,725.00.
  • On Monday, October 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.35, for a total transaction of $9,907,875.00.
  • On Monday, October 6th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.24, for a total transaction of $10,130,400.00.
  • On Monday, September 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.80, for a total value of $9,490,500.00.
  • On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.35, for a total value of $9,367,875.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $5.81 on Tuesday, reaching $474.14. 308,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,417. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $492.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.80.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

