Michael Benkowitz Sells 22,500 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.91, for a total value of $10,797,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.66, for a total value of $10,657,350.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total value of $10,584,675.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total transaction of $10,171,575.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total transaction of $9,658,125.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.50, for a total transaction of $9,393,750.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $9,616,725.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.35, for a total transaction of $9,907,875.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.24, for a total transaction of $10,130,400.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.80, for a total value of $9,490,500.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.35, for a total value of $9,367,875.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $5.81 on Tuesday, reaching $474.14. 308,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,417. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $492.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.