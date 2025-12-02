Insider Selling: Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells 9,009 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $619,368.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $68,612.50. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Wendell Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $679,729.05.

On Wednesday, October 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $745,584.84.

Rubrik Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE RBRK traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Rubrik by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

