SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Director Thomas Bohjalian Purchases 50,000 Shares

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Bohjalian purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,000. This represents a 16.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SmartRent Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SMRT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,204. SmartRent, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $324.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.81.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 45.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded SmartRent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.45.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 128.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SmartRent by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 65.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

