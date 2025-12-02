Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $964.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. 10,400,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,463. Pure Storage has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $100.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 231.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $8,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,199,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 330,311 shares of company stock worth $29,728,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 42.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 36.4% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.61.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

