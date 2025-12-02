Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. Marvell Technology updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.740-0.840 EPS.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. 29,110,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,147,768. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of -714.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

