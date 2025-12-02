Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ibotta (IBTA)

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2025 – Ibotta had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Ibotta had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Ibotta had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Ibotta had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Ibotta had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Ibotta had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Ibotta was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

10/8/2025 – Ibotta had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ibotta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibotta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.