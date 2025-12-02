Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $32.25. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 122 shares traded.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.
Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $408.41 million during the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 17.25%.
About Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
