InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Down 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 23.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 203,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 147,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

InZinc Mining Stock Down 15.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.82.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

