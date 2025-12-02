MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.51 and last traded at $179.2250, with a volume of 350726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -176.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,711,359.03. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,817,447 shares of company stock worth $254,851,554. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

