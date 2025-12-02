Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading 8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $59.4590. Approximately 763,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,116,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $12,278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,400. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $538,070.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,295. The trade was a 67.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 236,372 shares of company stock worth $14,572,507 over the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innodata by 1,567.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 189,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

