Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 1,419,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,589,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $441,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,807,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,880,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,774,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.